Angels agree to five-year contract with outfielder Justin Upton

Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun can get used to seeing Justin Upton around the Angels outfield for the foreseeable future.

The Angels and Upton agreed to terms on a five-year contract, the team announced on Thursday morning.

Terms of the deal were not announced, but it was reported to be around $106M over the course of the deal, according to USA Today.

“Justin embodies our offensive philosophy … get on base and hit the ball hard,” Angels GM Billy Eppler told reporters on a conference call. “He has the power and on-base skills we covet, not to mention his professional approach.

“He will be a key member of our core going forward. Both parties wanted to keep this union together and we were able to do that.”

I am currently out of the country but wanted to say thank you to the @Angels for the opportunity to come back to Anaheim. pic.twitter.com/V4clqFw3c7 — Justin Upton (@JUST_JUP) November 2, 2017

Upton, 30, was acquired in a trade with Detroit on Aug. 31, 2017. During his short time with the Angels (27 games), Upton batted .245 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI.

Upton completed his 11th season in the majors with a combined average (with Detroit) of .273 with 35 HRs, 109 RBI and 14 stolen bases. The slugger established career highs in homers, RBI, slugging percentage (.542) and more.

“He is committed to winning,” Eppler said.