Drinking wine is a hazard to your health, just ask Justin Upton.

The Angels‘ outfielder cut his hand on a broken wine glass at his home on Sunday and received four stitches on his left index finger., Upton told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

On Tuesday, the club put Upton on the 10-day DL.

Upton has 26 HRs and 74 RBIs in 122 games this season for the Angels (63-63).