Justin Thomas leads Genesis Open after stormy start delays tournament
Justin Thomas put together enough birdies in a cold rain at Riviera to reach 10-under par and share the lead with Adam Scott when the second round of the Genesis Open was halted by darkness.
Thomas, who opened with a 66 earlier Friday morning, went eight consecutive holes without a par — six birdies, two bogeys — when he ended his day with a two-putt par on his 12th hole of the round at No. 3.
14th hole: 🐦
15th hole: 🐦
16th hole: 🐦
17th hole: You guessed it ⤵️@JustinThomas34 is rollin'.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Op3mDGwzKk
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2019
He was 5 under on the day. Scott, who won at Riviera in 2005 when rain shortened it to 36 holes, also was 5 under on his round.
Raining on the parade: weather causes havoc at Genesis Open as Tiger struggles
Tiger Woods was 1 under after playing 30 holes. He had a 70 in the morning, a round slowed by four three-putts, and followed a 45-foot eagle putt with two bogeys as the rain got stronger.
🐅 @TigerWoods from 43 feet for EAGLE. 🦅#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/UJsYiTcIH4
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2019
J.B. Holmes, who made a hole-in-one when he opened with a 63 for a one-shot lead after the first round, was at 9 under through nine holes.