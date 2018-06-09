Justify goes wire-to-wire at Belmont Stakes to become 13th Triple Crown winner

NEW YORK (AP) — Justify led all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 1¾ lengths and become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown champion and second in four years.

The chestnut colt is the second undefeated colt to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont, improving to 6-0 in a racing career that began on Feb. 18. Seattle Slew was unbeaten when he won the Triple Crown in 1977.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is on the verge of leading his horse, Justify, to the 13th ever Triple Crown! Posted by Fox Sports WEST on Thursday, May 24, 2018

Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, Justify went to the lead out of the starting gate and led nine rivals around the track’s sweeping turns on Saturday. He’s the first Triple Crown winner to face that many rivals in the 1½-mile Belmont.

Bob Baffert became the second trainer to win the Triple Crown twice. He did so with American Pharoah in 2015, ending a 37-year drought.

At 52, Mike Smith is the oldest jockey to win the Triple Crown.