Villa Park is one of the most improved teams in the @CIFSS thanks to new defensive attitude.

Senior wing Julien Franklin has an offensive game to match his great 'D'.

Off the court, @Julienfranklin2 is a musical impresario 🎤🎧🎹@CronkSportsLA | @BeaverMBB | #FOXPrepZone pic.twitter.com/Qzh3cQwKM6

