‘Undisputed’: JuJu Smith-Schuster REALLY wants LeBron on Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster just has one of those personalities where you just instantly like him.

The former star from Long Beach Poly and USC and a current receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers was on ‘Undisputed’ Wednesday to discuss his latest mission … to get LeBron James to play for the Steelers.

It might sound crazy, but Smith-Schuster’s point is James, an All-State WR in high school, has accomplished all he needs to in the NBA and that James could become the ‘greatest athlete of all time’ if he switched sports.

