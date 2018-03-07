‘Undisputed’: JuJu Smith-Schuster REALLY wants LeBron on Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster just has one of those personalities where you just instantly like him.
The former star from Long Beach Poly and USC and a current receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers was on ‘Undisputed’ Wednesday to discuss his latest mission … to get LeBron James to play for the Steelers.
#LeBronToPittsburgh RT if you’re with it!! 🏀🏈 pic.twitter.com/JganH9R3L0
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 7, 2018
It might sound crazy, but Smith-Schuster’s point is James, an All-State WR in high school, has accomplished all he needs to in the NBA and that James could become the ‘greatest athlete of all time’ if he switched sports.
Watch the video up top for more.
