Journey through Mike Trout’s seventh All-Star Game

Who doesn’t like to live vicariously, especially when it’s through one of the greatest baseball players of this generation?

While Mike Trout is preparing to make his American League leading seventh All-Star appearance Tuesday, follow along to see what he’s up to: who does he hang out with, what is it like to be on the field for one of the most spectacular Home Run Derbys ever, what is his message to Angels fans?

13 #AllStarGame appearances, 3 MVP awards, 2 number 27’s and a lot of talent in 1 photo. pic.twitter.com/b0HHgpuNkP — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 16, 2018

Continue to check back throughout the break to see what the GOAT is up to now.