Josh Rosen becomes first top-10 pick to sign rookie deal

Without taking a single snap at rookie minicamp, Josh Rosen has made himself a very, very wealthy man.

The former UCLA quarterback and No. 10 overall pick at this year’s NFL Draft became the first player selected in the top-10 to sign their rookie contract on the eve of Cardinals rookie minicamp Thursday.

Rookie minicamp hasn't started yet, but @josh3rosen has officially signed his deal! pic.twitter.com/yP1Z0UbOGP — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 11, 2018

Rosen signed a typical rookie four-year deal with a team-option for the fifth year, worth about $17.84 million along with an approximate $11 million signing bonus.

“It’s been a long couple of months,” Rosen told Cardinals’ reporter Darren Urban. “Finally, we get to get back to some actual football.”

Rosen will likely be able to capitalize on his selection position come 2022 if the Cardinals decide to pick up the fifth-year option, as quarterbacks chosen in the top 10 have their salary skyrocket to nearly $21 million.

The Cardinals signed veteran quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon over the offseason, but Rosen is expected to be able to compete for the starting role.

Cardinals rookie training camp begins Friday.