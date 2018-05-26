Jose Briceno to make MLB debut for Angels vs. Yankees

If you’ve got him, use him.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia is wasting no time throwing Jose Briceno into the lineup to make his MLB debut after being called up from AAA to replace Rene Rivera on the depth chart.

Martin Maldonado, who went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday’s game, will get the night off behind the plate, leaving the duties to the 25-year-old.

Briceno hit .261/.272/.500 over 92 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League before getting called up to the big leagues. Over the last two seasons in the minors, he has thrown out 42 percent of potential base stealers.

Briceno was acquired as part of the trade that brought Andrelton Simmons to the Angels back in 2015 and was selected up to the Halos’ roster on May 20.

Jose Briceño slated to make his Major League debut tonight in the Bronx with his former Salt Lake teammate Jamie Barria on the hill. pic.twitter.com/zl0dJ8BwrW — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 26, 2018

Briceno will be batting 9th vs. the Yankees Saturday while catching Jaime Barria, a familiar face on the mound as the two worked together in Salt Lake.