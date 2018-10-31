Jonathan Quick undergoes knee surgery, out indefinitely for LA Kings

It won’t be a quick recovery after all.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee, the team announced Wednesday.

Quick has appeared in just four games this season for the Kings, going 0-3-1 with a 4.55 goals-against average. He missed five games with a lower body injury after appearing in Los Angeles’ season opener, but allowed 14 goals in three games after returning.

“Injuries do happen and not sure there’s anything in particular you can point to in this situation,” Head Coach John Stevens said to LA Kings Insider after practice on Oct. 30. “I think he’s done a good job of really staying on top of everything, his preventative maintenance, his daily routines, so these things happen sometimes and you have to deal with them.”

The #LAKings will be without Jonathan Quick who is out indefinitely after having surgery. #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/wUc7ghiYfm — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) October 31, 2018

Quick hasn’t played in the Kings’ past two games while nursing a different lower body injury. In his 11th season with the team, Quick is the winningest goalie in LA Kings history.

The LA Kings have called up Peter Budaj from the Ontario Reign to back up Jack Campbell as the Kings continue their seven-game home stand. Campbell has gone 3-4-0 with a 2.72 goals against average and .912 save percentage in Quick’s absence.

Catch the LA Kings back in action as they play host to the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday at 7p on FOX Sports West.