Jon Jones banned from fighting in California, fined $200K

Jon Jones‘ MMA career isn’t over, but it took a major hit on Tuesday.

The California Athletic Commission revoked Jones’ fight license over his positive test for steroids following his win at UFC 214.

Jones will also have to pay $205,000 … or 40 percent of the purse from the Daniel Cormier fight.

I want to thank csac for taking the time and hearing my case, and executive officer Andy Foster for saying he believes me. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2018

The hearing did not go well for Jones from the start, where he was grilled on his past mistakes and troubles with the law. Jones maintained his innocence, repeatedly stating he had no idea how the steroids got into his system.

The worst part for Jones came when the 30-year-old admitted he never completed some anti-doping tutorials given by the USADA in 2015, saying his management team completed the work for him.

D’Oh!

“I have no clue how this happened,” Jones told the panel, according to TMZ Sports. “My luck has been terrible when it comes to (the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency).”

Jones will still meet with the USADA later in 2018 and could be suspended for up to 4 years for his second failed test.