UFC 217: Jon Jones sends support to Georges St-Pierre

Jon Jones is back on Twitter.

The former light heavyweight champion, whose title at UFC 214 was stripped from him following a positive test for a banned substance, offered his support to Georges St-Pierre ahead of St-Pierre’s championship bout vs. Michael Bisping.

Jones also responded to a few other tweets on Saturday AM

And then Jones talks about ‘inner peace’

Jones was seen training recently, which begged the question if he was getting ready for a fight, or just working to get in shape?