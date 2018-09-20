Jon Jones receives retroactive suspension for doping, can return for UFC 230

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones should be eligible to fight by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday announced the length of Jones’ ban for his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

It’s difficult to express myself at this moment but I can definitely say my heart is filled with gratitude and appreciation. I want to thank all of you who have stood by me during the toughest stretch of my life. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2018

It has meant the world to me and always will. But now is the time to shift the focus front and center to the road ahead. Greatness is what I’m chasing and the path to reclaiming my throne is now officially open. Comeback Season begins now — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2018

The decision means the 31-year-old Jones could even fight at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3, if the UFC decides to book his comeback bout on that card.

Jones is widely considered the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in the world, but he has repeatedly sabotaged his own career.

Now I understand #usada is n.1 bullshit people.

To much politics. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 20, 2018

He reclaimed the light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier last summer, but the victory was taken away when he tested positive for a steroid metabolite.

Jones also failed an out-of-competition test in 2016.