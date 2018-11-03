Jon Jones almost starts brawl at UFC 232 press conference
FOX Sports West
Jon Jones is eager to get back into The Octagon.
In the two years since his last fight in 2016, Jones has seen his career go from over and done to fighting at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.
"Did you beat DC as well?"… @JonnyBones got jokes! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/exmSpiEYbX
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 2, 2018
On Friday, Jones and opponent in the Light Heavyweight Championship, Alexander Gustafsson, came very close to blows.
Watch the video up top for more of the best moments!