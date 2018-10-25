Raiders coach Jon Gruden doesn’t have the players’ ‘best interest in mind’
FOX Sports West
The Jon-Gruden-isn’t-coaching-well-at-all train rolls along.
On Thursday, it was NFL Hall of Famer receiver Cris Carter saying that the Raiders‘ overpaid head coach does not have his players’ best interest in mind when he’s doing, well, anything!
Also, Breaking News! (not), the Raiders’ players are not happy with star receiver Amari Cooper’s trade.
Gruden, has simply, lost the locker room.
.@criscarter80 on report that Raiders players are unhappy with Amari Cooper trade:
"What he's doing in terms of the interaction and trust with human beings? That part right now Jon Gruden has failed at." pic.twitter.com/NLmTDV95bW
— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 25, 2018