Jon Gruden, not Derek Carr, has lost the Raiders locker room

Sorry, Jon Gruden, this is on you!

The Raiders paid a ridiculous amount of money ($100M) to secure Gruden’s services as head coach for the next decade (seriously).

And, worst yet, the team is playing bad (1-5), their two best players have been traded (Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper), the fan base is growing more and more impatient and the coach has lost the locker room, not the embattled quarterback Derek Carr.

During Tuesday’s edition of ‘Undisputed’, Skip Bayless weighed in on the rumors that the Raiders’ struggles are on Carr’s shoulders.