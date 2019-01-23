Would Kyler Murray thrive or nose-dive if drafted by Jon Gruden & Raiders?

The Raiders own the three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, including the No. 4 spot.

Would Oakland coach (and GM, I guess, kinda) Jon Gruden be willing to draft Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray with the Raiders’ top pick?

An interesting question.

Gruden admitted recently that Murray has changed the coach’s attitude toward shorter quarterbacks (Murray is barely 5-foot-10).

However, it’s still a risk. And, hi, the Raiders still have Derek Carr on the roster.

Could Murray by the key to turning around 4-12 campaign in 2018?