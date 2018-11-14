Joey Bosa returns to practice for ailing Chargers defense

As the surging Los Angeles Chargers continue to electrify the NFL landscape, the Bolts received a shocking surprise Wednesday.

Defensive end Joey Bosa returned to practice for the first time this season after suffering a foot injury in August. Head coach Anthony Lynn noted Bosa will practice in a limited capacity and start with individual drills.

During his recovery from the initial injury over the summer, the Pro Bowler re-injured his foot in the week leading up to the Chargers’ season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bosa, 23, led the team with 10.5 sacks in 12 games in his rookie season before recording a team-high 12.5 sacks in 2017. He also earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year. Bosa’s return comes at an especially pivotal time for the 14th ranked Chargers defense as linebacker Denzel Perryman was placed on the injured reserve after suffering an LCL injury in week 10.

In his absence, the Bolts have tallied 26 sacks so far this season with fellow defensive end Isaac Rochell leading the charge with 4.5 on the year.

The Chargers (7-2) have won six in a row and sit a game behind the Chiefs for first place in the AFC West. The two teams will meet again– the Chiefs won the first matchup, 38-28– December 13 in Kansas City, a game they hope to have their premiere pass rusher ready in time for.