Jimmy Butler reportedly has interest in joining Clippers

Notice has been served.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Jimmy Butler has reportedly requested a trade and has listed the Los Angeles Clippers as one of three teams he would prefer to land with, according to The Athletic.

Butler, 29, is coming off his fourth-straight All-Star season in his first year with the Twolves, but has been vocal about his frustration dealing with the organization and several reports have come out describing his disconnect with teammates like Karl-Anthony Towns.

Along with the Clippers, Butler told head coach Tom Thibodeau he would like to be sent to the Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks with the thought these three teams have the available cap space to sign him to a max deal when he becomes a free agent after the season, according to ESPN.

exactly why people need to stop believing what you see on the internet.. I didn’t have no damn meeting today… its tomorrow.. i wonder what else people write and people believe hmmm… — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) September 18, 2018

“Butler met with Thibodeau on Tuesday in LA, and informed him that he didn’t want to start the season with the Timberwolves and hoped to be traded to a big market team that would want to sign him in the summer,” reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

If Butler lands with a new team prior to becoming a free agent, he would be able to sign a five-year, $190 million maximum extension– the same deal the Twolves could offer if he stays with the team this year. Otherwise, if he stays in Minnesota this season and plans to sign with a new team in free agency summer of 2019, the max contract he can sign is a four-year, $141M deal.

The Clippers are slated to open up training camp September 24.