He’s gone: UCLA fires Jim Mora after third straight loss to USC

The Jim Mora era at UCLA has ended.

The head coach was fired on Sunday morning, following the Bruins’ 28-23 loss to crosstown rival USC.

It was the third straight loss to USC for now 5-6 UCLA.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as interim head coach for rest of season.

“Making a coaching change is never easy, but it’s an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University,” said UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero in a statement. “Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes.”

UCLA head football coach Jim Mora has been relieved of his duties. https://t.co/LwnEsKojmW pic.twitter.com/P4juhm43dQ — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 19, 2017

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Guerrero will be assisted in the national search for the next head coach by Senior Associate Athletic Director Josh Rebholz, UCLA alumnus and supporter Casey Wasserman and former Bruins football great Troy Aikman.

In six seasons at UCLA, Mora compiled a 46-30 record, leading the Bruins to a pair of school record-tying 10-win seasons, winning the PAC-12 South in 2013 and taking the Bruins to four bowl games.

Mora released a statement of his own later on Sunday.

I would like to thank Dan Guerrero and the University administration for giving me the chance to work at a great institution for the past six years. Coaching student-athletes at UCLA has been the most rewarding experience of my career, and I know the future is bright for the program. We also had a great group of outstanding coaches who deserve thanks for their efforts. They’re not only great coaches, but they also care deeply about our student-athletes, and they worked extremely hard to help our team reach its full potential, both on and off the field. Most importantly, I want to thank the student-athletes that I’ve had the privilege to work with. You’ve been an inspiration to me, and I’ll carry great memories of our times together the rest of my life. Finally, I want to wish continued success to UCLA and its football program. With the opening of the new facilities and a groundwork laid for excellence, I firmly believe there are great times ahead. Again, thank you for the opportunity to be the head football coach at UCLA. It has truly been an honor.

Under Mora, UCLA squads has 25 players selected in the NFL Draft.

“We have no set timeline to make a hire but will move as expediently and comprehensively as possible. We will not comment on the search or candidates until we announce a hire, and I would remind our passionate supporters that speculation, rumors and innuendo are just that,” said Guerrero.