Angels veteran reliever Jim Johnson Reinstated from Disabled List

Angels right handed pitcher Jim Johnson was reinstated from the disabled list Sunday. The Angels announced the Johnson’s return just before their Sunday matchup against the Houston Astros. Johnson made an appearance in Sunday’s game in the top of the eighth inning.

RHP Jim Johnson has been reinstated from the disabled list and RHP Taylor Cole has been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake — Angels (@Angels) July 22, 2018

The six-foot-six 250 pound pitcher was on the DL with a lumbar strain missing nearly six weeks. Johnson, 35, is a veteran reliever for the Halos and hasn’t pitched since June 11.

Injuries have been a huge obstacle for the Halos this season so to get a member of the pitching staff back in the second half of the season is huge for the ball club.