Jeff Garlin heads up Saturday’s ‘Hockey Night in SoCal’ lineup on FOX Sports West

Actor and comedian Jeff Garlin will serve as the special Celebrity Guest of Honor during Saturday’s ‘Hockey Night in LA’ vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

Coverage on FOX Sports West begins at 12:30p.

The LA Kings will also wear their new Silver Jerseys.

Garlin’s talent encompasses writing, producing, directing, acting and performing stand-up comedy. He is known as the Executive Producer and co-star of the critically acclaimed ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ which returned to HBO last year after a six-year hiatus. As Executive Producer, Garlin was nominated for an Emmy Award for “Best Comedy” for their ninth season. The show will return for a highly anticipated tenth season next year. He is also known as the patriarch Murray Goldberg on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” which is currently in its sixth season. The Hockey Night in LA series kicked-off on November 3 with actor Eric Stonestreet, the co-star of Modern Family, as the special guest star. In subsequent Saturdays the Kings / FOX Sports West have featured Kevin Ryder – the co-host of KROQ’s popular Kevin & Bean morning radio program – and hockey pioneer/Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree as the Celebrity Guest of Honor. Garlin next returns to the Toy Story franchise, reprising his role as Buttercup in “Toy Story 4,” which hits theaters next summer. He also recently co-wrote, directed, and starred in “Handsome,” the first Netflix murder mystery.

The complete remaining Hockey Night in LA schedule is as follows and other celebrity announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks:

December 8 vs. Las Vegas – 1 p.m.

December 29 vs. Las Vegas – 1 p.m.

January 5 vs. Edmonton – 7 p.m.

January 12 vs. Pittsburgh – 7:30 p.m.

February 16 vs. Boston – 7:30 p.m.

March 2 vs. Chicago – 1 p.m.

March 16 vs. Florida – 1 p.m.

March 23 vs. Anaheim – 7:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Chicago – 7:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Las Vegas – 7:30 p.m.