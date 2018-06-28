Jason Whitlock explains why Los Angeles made a mistake by believing in Magic Johnson

Tuesday former Lakers great and current President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson gave himself a two summer window to get the job done in L.A. In response to questions about NBA free agents coming to Los Angeles this summer Magic explained, “If I can’t deliver, I’m going to step down myself.”

The nod at an early retirement for Magic got Jason Whitlock thinking if Magic is truly the right fit for the Lakers organization. On Wednesday during ‘Speak for Yourself’ Whitlock described Magic’s ‘quit when the going gets tough’ mentality as a red flag for Magic’s time in Los Angeles.

.@WhitlockJason on why the Lakers made a mistake believing in Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/hLaA3zhqLP — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 27, 2018

Despite Whitlock’s argument for why Magic is the wrong fit for Los Angeles, former Laker guard Caron Butler explained why he thinks Magic can get the job done.

"Magic is a winner on and off the court and I strongly feel that he will find a way to fix this situation."@realtuffjuice disagrees with @WhitlockJason and believes that Magic will find a way to fix the Lakers. (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/eGmkXbbNSH — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 27, 2018

Only time will tell which elite free agent will land in L.A. by the end of this summer. Either Magic knows about huge plans for the purple and gold or just turned up the heat in the kitchen that is his own job.