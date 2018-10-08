Jason Whitlock: Blame for UFC 229 brawl ‘all falls on Conor McGregor’

Two things happened on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

One, an amazing performance Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to an UFC Lightweight Championship victory over Conor McGregor.

Two, the insane brawl which followed the fight.

Everyone agrees the fight was fantastic, even legendary. And everyone also agrees the parties went wayyyyyyyyyy too far.

Jason Whitlock, however, makes it easy. This is all Conor McGregor’s fault.

Watch the video up top for more from Monday’s episode of ‘Speak for Yourself.’