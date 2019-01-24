Colin Cowherd: Jared Goff shares these three traits with Tom Brady
FOX Sports West
When the Patriots and the Rams meet for Super Bowl LIII, it will bring together the greatest quarterback of all time …. Tom Brady … vs. one of the top young signal callers in the NFL … Jared Goff.
While the two are separated by thousands of yards, hundreds of touchdown passes and several Super Bowl rings, the quarterbacks are more similar than you realize.
Rams-Patriots Super Bowl is a matchup truly worth Best Picture consideration
Colin Cowherd gives three traits which Brady and Goff share, including tremendous respect they earn in their respective lockerrooms.
