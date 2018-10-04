It’s good to be Goff: Rams QB named NFC Player of the Month

It’s good to be Goff.

Jared Goff, the Rams‘ third-year quarterback, was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday following Goff’s blistering start to the 2018 campaign.

Through four games, Goff has passed for 1,406 yards and 11 touchdowns and currently leads the NFL in yards per attempt (10.5) and passer rating (127.3).

It’s the first such award of Goff’s NFL career, for which, he has thrown for 6,299 yards and 44 TDs, with only 16 interceptions.