That’s Jared: Rams QB Goff throws the greatest touchdown passes of his entire life

Jared Goff made the throw of his life.

Seriously.

Then Jared Goff really made the throw of his life.

Seriously.

This is not the same Goff we’ve seen before, even in 2017 en route to an 11-5 campaign and an NFC West title.

In his third season in Los Angeles, Goff’s confidence is, in a sense, overflowing … and that’s really good for the Rams.

When it was over, Goff completed 26 of 33 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns — both career highs — in a 38-31 win over the Vikings for the now 4-0 Rams.

“It was great command by him,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Goff. “The throw (to Kupp) was unbelievable. He had great command all night. It was impressive.”

Now, back to those TD throws …

The scoring toss, Goff’s third of the first half, was as pretty a touchdown pass I’ve seen in my career.

Facing first down from the Minnesota 19-yard-line, Goff rolled to his right to avoid presser, spotted Kupp and quickly sent the second-year receiver an air-mail package.

The strike found Kupp’s hands for a touchdown, and the lead.

“You know, kind of taking a little bit of a chance there and got away with it, but that’s what happens when you’ve got good players. I trust (WR) Cooper (Kupp) and he ran right through it. Wasn’t sure if he was in bounds or not, but he made a good catch on it. I think that just shows kind of my trust in him,” Goff said postgame.

Not to be outdone, by himself, in the final minutes of the second quarter, Goff unleashed an equally brilliant pass … this time, a 47-yard bomb to Brandin Cooks.

🗣 JARED GOFF IS OUT HERE DROPPING DIMES‼️@JaredGoff16 finds @brandincooks for the 47-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/5TeFf0YJzT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 28, 2018

Goff’s first-half stats: 13-for-17 for 251 yards and four touchdowns.

Jared Goff has 250 pass yards & 4 pass TD in the first half: • Most pass TD (4) by a Rams QB in a half since Kurt Warner in 1999 • Matches Goff’s career high for pass TD (Weeks 9 & 16, 2017) • First QB with 250 pass yards & 4 pass TD in a 1st half since Drew Brees in 2015 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 28, 2018

Whew.

But Goff wasn’t done.

For touchdown No. 5 on Thursday night, late in the third quarter, Goff floated the ball into the perfectly waiting hands of a streaking Robert Woods.

31 yards.

Touchdown.

Wow.

Goff, and the Rams, will continue to get better each week.

72,027 fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum were treated to a special performance.

Here’s to many, many more.

“It feels good. The first quarter of the season is over now and being undefeated it feels good. It’s where we want to be. We expect to win every game, but you don’t really look this far ahead. But, being 4-0 through four games against four quality opponents – every week is tough. This week is no different. We’re lucky to be 4-0 – I don’t know if lucky is the right word. We’re happy to be 4-0 and we’ve really worked for it,” Goff said.