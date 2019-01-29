LA Kings trade veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin to Toronto first-round draft pick

It’s tne end of an era.

The LA Kings traded defenseman Jake Muzzin to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

In return, the LA Kings acquired a first-round draft selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, forward Carl Grundstrom and the reserve rights to defenseman Sean Durzi.

“We feel this trade was necessary for the future of the organization,” said LA Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake in a statement. “Moving Jake was not easy as he has been a key player for us and a significant part of our most historic and memorable achievements. We are grateful for his contributions to the Kings and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Muzzin, 29, has played with the LA Kings since the 2010-11 season and helped the club win two Stanley Cups.

In 496 career regular season NHL games, all with the LA Kings, he has recorded 213 points (51-162=213), 298 penalty minutes and a plus-24 rating. This season, Muzzin has posted 21 points (4-17) in 50 games.

A veteran of 50-career NHL postseason games, Muzzin has scored 7 goals and added 13 assists in the playoffs.

Grundstrom, 21, has recorded 13 goals and 29 points (13-16=29) in 42 games as a rookie with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Last spring, Grundstrom helped lead the Marlies to the 2018 Calder Cup championship with eight goals and 14 points (8-6=14) in 20 postseason games.

A native of Sweeden, Grundstrom all AHL rookies in playoff scoring. He will be assigned to the Ontario Reign.