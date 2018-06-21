Isabella D’Aquila of JSerra named Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Isabella D’Aquila of JSerra has been named the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

D’Aquila, a 5-foot-7 junior, added 39 goals and 15 assists during the 2017-18 season for the Lions (24-2-3) en route to a CIF-SS Division 1 championship.

D’Aquila is the No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2019 via TopDrawerSoccer.com and has given a verbal commitment to Santa Clara.

She’s also a member of the U.S. Soccer Under-17 Women’s National Team and is the two-time CIF-SS Division 1 Player of the Year.