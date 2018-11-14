Is Chargers QB Philip Rivers Hall of Fame bound? Nick Wright says yes

On the heels of a six-game win streak to put them at 7-2 and in control of their own destiny to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Philip Rivers is once again getting the attention he deserves, but often does not receive.

Rivers is on pace to beat his season average for completion percentage, yards per pass, touchdown to interception ratio, and his passer rating. His yearly average, Wright argues, is already a Pro Bowl caliber average. So, Wright goes as far as to say that he believes if Patrick Mahomes was not in Rivers’ division, he would be AFC player most discussed for MVP.

If the Chargers are able to win out, they win the tiebreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs and advance to the playoffs as the number one seed.

But first, the Chargers will face the Denver Broncos in Los Angeles on Sunday at 1:15p.