Is Chargers QB Philip Rivers Hall of Fame bound? Nick Wright says yes

On the heels of a six-game win streak to put them at 7-2 and in control of their own destiny to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Philip Rivers is once again getting the attention he deserves, but often does not receive.

"If Eli Manning gets in the Hall of Fame, Philip Rivers has got to get in. The numbers aren't even close. Philip Rivers, throughout his career, has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in football and this year, he's breaking all of his own standards." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/9FjItXkElM — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 13, 2018

Rivers is on pace to beat his season average for completion percentage, yards per pass, touchdown to interception ratio, and his passer rating. His yearly average, Wright argues, is already a Pro Bowl caliber average. So, Wright goes as far as to say that he believes if Patrick Mahomes was not in Rivers’ division, he would be AFC player most discussed for MVP.

.@Chargers QB Philip Rivers (9 consecutive games) joins Aaron Rodgers (13 games in 2011) and Tom Brady (10 in 2007) as the only QBs in @NFL history with 2+ TD passes & a 95+ rating in each of his team's 1st 9 games to begin a season. pic.twitter.com/awiVL2Qodd — NFL345 (@NFL345) November 12, 2018

If the Chargers are able to win out, they win the tiebreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs and advance to the playoffs as the number one seed.

But first, the Chargers will face the Denver Broncos in Los Angeles on Sunday at 1:15p.