Ilya Kovalchuk nets OT winner for LA Kings in return from injury

Ilya Kovalchuk scored in overtime in his return from an ankle injury to lift the Los Angeles Kings over the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday.

Kovalchuk also scored in the first period, and Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist. Kovalchuk had missed 10 games after having an ankle bursectomy. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Joe Pavelski scored a tying goal with 30 seconds left in the third period. Martin Jones stopped 28 shots for San Jose, and Lukas Radil also scored.

Kovalchuk scored on a power play at 4:28 of the first period, and Iafallo’s scored at 5:15 of the third period and gave the Kings a 2-0 lead.

Kovalchuk hadn’t recorded a point in his previous 11 games before the procedure in his first year since signing with Los Angeles as a free agent in the offseason. The 35-year-old is back in the NHL after playing five years in his native Russia.

The reaction everyone has when they realize they get to hug Drew Doughty 🤗#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/ehLS9gfp2S — LA Kings (@LAKings) December 22, 2018

San Jose lost its second straight after winning a season-high five consecutive games.

Erik Karlsson extended his assist streak to eight games with two helpers for San Jose.

A Kings goal midway through the second period was overturned on a coach’s challenge. Kings forward Dustin Brown was called for interference on what would have been Oscar Fantenberg‘s first goal of the season in 24 games.

Dustin Brown sets him up, and Alex Iafallo blasts one into the back of the net to give the LA Kings a 2-0 lead 😲#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/ShgzUGeCmI — LA Kings (@LAKings) December 22, 2018

NOTES: Kings F Austin Wagner left the game early in the second period after getting taken down by Karlsson on a hard hit near center ice. After getting back on his feet, Wagner’s legs came out from under him. No penalty was called. … Kings D Dion Phaneuf was placed on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He had missed the last three games. The Kings snapped a six-game road losing streak. Their last win away from Staples Center since Nov. 27 at Vancouver. … Iafallo extended his point streak to six games. He has eight points (three goals and five assists) over that stretch. … The Kings are 10-1-2 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT

Kings: Play at Vegas on Sunday.

Sharks: Host Arizona on Sunday.