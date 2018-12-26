Are the Rockets the Warriors’ biggest threat in the Western Conference Finals?
FOX Sports West
The Clippers will have their work cut out for them to get past the Warriors and other Western Conference powers in order to make a successful postseason run.
Sunday’s two-point loss to Golden State is a good place to start.
However, when discussing the defending NBA Champions, Chris Broussard of FS1 stated the Houston Rockets are the biggest threat to the Warriors right now.
Watch more in the video from Wednesday up top.
