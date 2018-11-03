‘Hockey Night in Los Angeles’: Spotlight on LA Kings, enhanced weekend broadcasts starting Saturday

SATURDAY: WATCH LA KINGS VS. BLUE JACKETS

The Los Angeles Kings, in conjunction with FOX Sports West, this week will launch ‘Hockey Night in Los Angeles,‘ a series of special weekend games in which the club’s broadcasts and activations in and around STAPLES Center will look and feel different, including celebrity guests, debate-themed programming and outdoor fan fests featuring live music acts.

As part of the broadcast experience — with the goal of providing programming that is unique and special — Kings fans can expect the following to begin Saturday when the Kings host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m.

A celebrity ‘Guest of Honor’ featured on the broadcast each night including Eric Stonestreet this Saturday.

‘LA Kings Live’ pregame show to welcome former Kings forward Derek Armstrong alongside Patrick O’Neal and Jarret Stoll for a debate panel discussing Kings and NHL storylines.

New video series hosted by former Kings forward Teddy Purcell.

Kings Broadcasters participating in a ‘Survivor Pool’ as part of each broadcast.

Special video features focused on Youth Hockey in Southern California during most broadcasts.

This Saturday actor Eric Stonestreet will be the featured celebrity guest. Stonestreet is the co-star of ABC’s Modern Family. For the November 10 game, Kevin Ryder – the co-host of KROQ’s popular Kevin & Bean morning radio program – will be the celebrity guest.

As part of the in-arena experience, Kings fans can expect the following during Hockey Night in Los Angeles games:

Outdoor pregame fan fests prior to most evening games featuring a variety of live music acts.

New in-arena Saturday Night Opening video for most of the games.

Anthem performances by, among others, Mike Yung (Nov. 3); Daniel Emmett (Nov. 10); and multiple appearances by Pia Toscano.

The complete Hockey Night in Los Angeles schedule is as follows:

November 3 vs. Columbus – 7:30 p.m.

November 10 vs. Calgary – 7 p.m.

November 24 vs. Vancouver – 7 p.m.

December 8 vs. Las Vegas – 1 p.m.

December 29 vs. Las Vegas – 1 p.m.

January 5 vs. Edmonton – 7 p.m.

January 12 vs. Pittsburgh – 7:30 p.m.

February 16 vs. Boston – 7:30 p.m.

March 2 vs. Chicago – 1 p.m.

March 16 vs. Florida – 1 p.m.

March 23 vs. Anaheim – 7:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Chicago – 7:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Las Vegas – 7:30 p.m.