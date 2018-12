Hockey Day SoCal 2018: Programming Guide

It’s nearly time for the 2018 edition of Hockey Day SoCal.

The 10 continuous hours of hockey action takes place throughout Southern California on Saturday, Dec. 29 starting at 12p PT.

Stayed tuned to @FOXSportsWest as more details on Hockey Day SoCal will be released soon.

The lineup (via FOX Sports West & FOX Sports App):

12p PT: Hockey Day SoCal

12:30p: LA Kings Live Pregame

1p: Golden Knights at LA Kings

3:30P: LA Kings Live Postgame

4p: 16 AAA Jr. Kings vs. Jr. Ducks

5:30p: Hockey Day SoCal

6:30p: Ducks Live Pregame

7p: Coyotes vs. Ducks

9:30p: Ducks Live Postgame

10p: Hockey Day SoCal wrap