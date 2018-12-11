Herd Hierarchy: LA Chargers sitting pretty at No. 3; LA Rams fall to fifth after loss to Bears

It’s time to stop thinking of the Los Angeles Chargers as JUST an ‘offensive juggernaut.’

With Philip Rivers having a career year at quarterback and the squad loaded at running back and receiver, it’s easy to see why the offense gets the headlines.

This team has a ‘real defense.’

On Tuesday during ‘The Herd’, host Colin Cowherd unveiled his weekly power rankings, with the Chargers sitting pretty at No. 3, behind only the Saints and the Chiefs, coincidentally, the Chargers’ foe on Thursday Night Football on FOX.

1. Chiefs

2. Saints

3. Chargers

4. Bears

5. Rams@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 15 pic.twitter.com/nUvGBwBSpD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 11, 2018

‘They’ve allowed only 16 points per game since Week 5. They get you off the field,” Cowherd continued about the Chargers’ D. “They have a tremendous pass rush with four guys and no blitzing.”

For the Rams, following their loss to the Bears, Cowherd dropped them to fifth overall.

“I’ve been cool on the Rams for over a month,” Cowherd admitted. “Jared Goff has multiple turnovers in three straight games. They really miss Cooper Kupp. The defense freelances too much.”

Cowherd also said the Rams struggle outside the confines of the lovely Los Angeles area weather.

Watch more in the video up top.