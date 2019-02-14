Happy Valentine’s Day from your favorite SoCal sports teams (and TV network)
It’s Feb. 14 … and you know what that means?
It’s raining in Los Angeles.
Yep.
But seriously, it’s Valentine’s Day, and everyone from far and wide took to social media to wish the masses a good day.
First up: Us! From Victor and Gubie to you and yours …
Spend your #ValentinesDay with someone special ❤️️
Only 4⃣2⃣ days until @Angels opening day!@VictorRojas | @MarkGubicza pic.twitter.com/zc7fSTMmcB
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 14, 2019
The Angels
To you, from Rally Monkey. 💘 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Xk0mOueq31
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 14, 2019
The Rams (best one yet)
Shoot your arrows, Cupid! 💘🏹#HappyValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/8J1ViYpwgr
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2019
Get your LA Kings Valentines card now!
Love is in the air 💘
Happy #ValentinesDay from the LA Kings!
💌 https://t.co/nJrAEUKy8F pic.twitter.com/CldOmzIaI5
— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 14, 2019
The Chargers (they did a lot …)
¯_(ツ)_/¯
💙 @jbbigbear pic.twitter.com/AcmGSsNAtZ
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 14, 2019
