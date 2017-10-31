Happy Halloween: Ryan Kesler skates at Ducks practice… as Big Bird

Professional athletes are really just big kids in a lot of ways. Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler proved that at practice on Tuesday.

To our knowledge, Seasame Street’s Big Bird is not a duck. But Big Bird does have feathers and so do ducks, so make of that what you will.

Either way, it’s a good bit of hockey fun on Halloween from Kesler, who has been known to enjoy a good joke. Like when he dressed as a fan for a Ducks preseason game: