Happy birthday Jonathan Quick!

Happy 33rd birthday to No. 32!

LA Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made the big leap to his next year of life Monday, making it a perfect time to reminisce of all he’s accomplished through 32 years of life.

**The moment No. 32 realized he didn't have to change his number because he turned 33** Happy birthday to one of the best to ever do it, @JonathanQuick32 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/XG0wUCBoV7 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 21, 2019

To start things off, Quick became the 2nd fastest American-born goalie to reach 300 career wins this season. During those 300, he had a lot of sequences that resembled this:

Safe to say @JonathanQuick32 is getting a "head" start on the holiday weekend @JimFox19 | @DarylEvans15 pic.twitter.com/sadrB6WKBN — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 19, 2019

Quick has the 9th most wins of any active goaltender and the 4th most playoff wins in that category with a staggering 46. In the process, he became the LA Kings’ winningest goalie– shattering the previous record of 171 held by Rogie Vachon. Even with all of those wins, the first one is always the sweetest:

Jonathan Quick after first game with LA Kings (12/6/2007) On Monday night, Jonathan Quick earned his 41st-career regular-season shutout, the most of any United States-born goaltender. In honor of this achievement, we bring you Quick's postgame interview with Fox Sports WEST after his first game with the LA Kings on Dec. 6, 2007 … an 8-2 win over Buffalo in which Quick made 15 saves.FOXSportsWest.com will have much more on Quick's record following tonight's coverage of Kings vs. Stars starting at 5p. Posted by Fox Sports WEST on Tuesday, March 15, 2016

There was that little tournament in 2014 called the Sochi Winter Olympics where Quick started five of six games for Team USA. He also made the team in 2010 during the Vancouver Games. A large part of that is because he can make absurd saves like these:

And, oh yeah, he delivered LA not one, but TWO Stanley Cups!

So, Jonathan, enjoy your day. It’s safe to say you’ve earned it.