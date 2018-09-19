Profile: Hank Bachmeier, QB, Murrieta Valley
FOX Sports West
When the chips were down, the community rallied around Murrieta Valley QB Hank Bachmeier.
The four-star quarterback, bound for Boise State, is a popular figure on campus with an infectious personality.
