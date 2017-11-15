Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for second time in 2017
‘Greg the Leg’ is certainly having himself a great 2017 season.
The Rams kicker was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season, the NFL announced on Wednesday.
Zuerlein hit four field goals –27, 33, 50, and 33-yards out — and added a trio of extra points during LA’s 33-7 victory over Houston on Sunday.
Zuerlein now leads the league with 114 points.
Congratulations to GZ for being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week!
Read 📰 » https://t.co/9pSbVYaFUj pic.twitter.com/EVboFMl7YF
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 15, 2017
