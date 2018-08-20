Player Of The Week: Gary Bryant Jr., WR, Centennial

Gary Bryant Jr. certainly made a season-opening statement on Friday night.

The Centennial star WR nabbed 9 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the Huskies’ 35-13 dominate victory over nationally-ranked Chandler of Arizona.

For his efforts, Bryant has been named the FOX Sports West Player of the Week for Week 0.

“All three scores were from over 50 yards. All three were run after the catch. The kid is just too good, too explosive, too dynamic, too electric in space,” said Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports. Give the ball to Gary Bryant and watch him go and that’s what Centennial did.

“He’s a top 100 player nationally in the junior class and he showed why last Friday night.”

If you missed Bryant last week, have no fear … the Huskies play at Orange Lutheran this Friday at 7:30p on Prime Ticket.