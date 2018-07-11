Garrett Richards leaves game early with injury on throwing arm

The bumps keep on coming.

In his third start since returning from a banged up hamstring that sent him to the disabled list, Angels starting pitcher Garrett Richards was forced to exit the game after throwing just 2 2/3 innings Tuesday.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Garrett Richards left tonight's game with right forearm irritation. He will undergo an MRI tomorrow. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 11, 2018

Though there was no obvious point where the injury occurred, the righty was seen grimacing as he tried to stretch out his throwing hand throughout the inning. Catcher Martin Maldonado noticed something was wrong following a walk and asked manager Mike Scioscia and a trainer to visit the mound. Following the visit, Richards walked straight to the clubhouse.

During the later innings of the game, the Angels announced Richards had suffered forearm irritation and will undergo an MRI Wednesday. G-Rich finished the night having allowed three earned runs.

The Halos ended up winning the series opener vs. the Seattle Mariners, 9-3, after the Angels bullpen tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven in relief of Richards.