Freddie Roach knows a thing or two about boxing.

The legendary trainer was a guest on ‘Fair Game’ on Tuesday, where he discussed his Parkinson’s disease, thoughts on Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury and a number of other topics.

For starters, Roach wasn’t happy with Fury’s corner during the heavyweight title bout on Dec. 2.

And, in better news, his health is improving.