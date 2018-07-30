FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket win four LA Area Emmys

To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. In 2017, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket did exactly that.

At the 70th Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, the sister networks were recognized for outstanding regional sports coverage and original local programming, winning four Emmys and earning nine total nominations.

The four LA Area Emmys awarded to FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket were for outstanding work in the following categories:

GRAPHICS: Chris Calleton

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS: We Are All Kings, FOX Sports West in partnership with the LA Kings

SPORTS FEATURE: Black & White – Bob’s Final Game (Kings Weekly), FOX Sports West in partnership with the LA Kings

OUTSTANDING SPORTS REPORTING: Patrick O’Neal

With the four wins, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket have now been awarded 82 Emmys in addition to 245 total nominations in 22 years of Academy recognition.

Together, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket produce over 600 live sporting events and telecast over 2,500 hours of live and original programming every year.

Bringing home the Emmy hardware is not the only thing FSW can boast so far this year. Through the first half of the 2018 MLB season, viewership of Angels telecasts on FSW have delivered the highest year-over-year (YoY) ratings increase of any MLB team.