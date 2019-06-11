FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket recognized with 13 L.A. Area Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket have been nominated for 13 L.A. Area Emmy Awards across six categories for work airing in 2018. The nominations were announced on Monday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Chapter. The winners will be unveiled at the 71st Annual L.A. Area Emmy Awards presentation on Saturday, July 27 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

Below is the list of nominees representing FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket:

Sports Special

· “Before the Bigs: Patrick Beverley” – Prime Ticket

· “Clippers Insider” – Prime Ticket

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

· “Clippers Live” – Prime Ticket

· “Ducks Live” – Prime Ticket

· “L.A. Kings Live” – FOX Sports West

Live Sports Coverage

· Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings – Prime Ticket

· Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners – FOX Sports West

· Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild – FOX Sports West

Sports Feature

· Black & White – Growing the Game (L.A. Kings Weekly) – FOX Sports West in partnership with the L.A. Kings

Trevor Rabone, Producer; Phillip Radke, Producer; Ryan Todd, Editor; Christopher Wohlers, Camera

Sports Tease

· Shohei Ohtani Comic Book Open Tease – FOX Sports West

Tony Stefanelli, Editor/Producer

Short Promo – Sports

· Clippers vs. Warriors – Prime Ticket

James Freeman, Editor; Ian Lavallee, Producer; Andrea MacPhee, Producer; Jeff Shearin, Camera

· It’s LA It’s the Kings – FOX Sports West in partnership with the L.A. Kings

· Ohtani Returns – FOX Sports West

James Freeman, Editor; Ian Lavallee, Producer; Jessica Musmanno, Producer; Jeff Shearin, Camera

In 23 years of Academy recognition, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket have been honored collectively with 258 nominations and 82 wins.

About the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was founded in 1946 just one month after network television was born. It is a non-profit organization devoted to the advancement of telecommunications arts and sciences and to fostering creative leadership in the telecommunications industry. In addition to recognizing outstanding programming through its Emmy® Award, the Television Academy publishes Emmy® Magazine and stages many industry-related programs, services and year-round events for the television community.

About FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket

Together, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket produce over 600 live sporting events and telecast over 2,500 hours of live and original programming every year. For regional sports news, telecast schedules and more, visit www.foxsportswest.com.