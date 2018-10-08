FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 8

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his latest rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 6-1 (vs. St. John Bosco, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Monarchs had another dominant win, taking down Santa Margarita 42-7. Quarterback Bryce Young has more touchdowns than incomplete passes in this one, finishing 11-14 for 283 yards and four scores. St. John Bosco is up next in a battle between the nation’s two top teams.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 7-0 (at Mater Dei, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Braves pulled away late from Orange Lutheran with a big second half to win 63-28. Kris \was the star of the night returning two kickoffs for touchdowns and caught a pair of scores as well. Tyus Poyer also returned a kickoff for a TD. Next up: The big showdown with Mater Dei Friday with the two teams ranked No. 1 and 2 in the country, respectively.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 5-0 (at Norco, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Huskies pounded Corona 78-0 to set up a Top 10 showdown with Norco. It was 57-0 at the half and Centennial scored in every way imaginable, including three touchdowns by the defense.

4. (4) Mission Viejo, 7-0

The Diablos got a stiff test from a solid Capistrano Valley squad but pulled out the win, 31-24. Mission had to rally in the second half behind a pair of Joey Yellen touchdown throws. Yellen emded 29-40 for

366 yards and the two scores.

5. (5) Oaks Christian, 6-0 (at St. Bonaventure, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lions blew out Newbury Park 55-0 and definitely look like a team that could make noise in the Division I playoffs. Two-way standout Josh Calvert led the way, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another.

6. (6) JSerra, 5-1 (vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

Caden Bell had a big game for the Lions as they rolled over Servite 49-6. Bell completed 14-16 passes for 266 yards and five touchdowns. Tarik Luckett and Munir McClain each caught two touchdowns each.

7. (7) Orange Lutheran, 4-3 (at JSerra, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lancers hung in there for a while against St. John Bosco but brutal special teams play and fatigue was too much to overcome in the63-28 defeat. The Braves returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and short kickoffs and punts helped set up a few more scores. JoJo Hawkins had a pair of TDs catches in the loss.

8. (8) Upland, 5-1

Upland took down Los Osos, 45-23, last Friday. Running back Cameron Davis had a big night with 163 yards and two touchdowns and standout linebacker Justin Flowe had 15 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

9. (9) Calabasas, 6-1

The Coyotes won a wild one 42-35 over Sierra Canyon. Jaden Casey had a huge game, throwing for 405 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for the game winning score with a minute left for the Coyotes.

10. (10) Norco, 6-1 (vs. Centennial, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Cougars beat Santiago 33-22 but will need to play better on both sides of the ball to hang with Centennial this weekend. Quarterback Shayne Illingworth threw for three touchdowns, two to Cesar Gonzalez.

The next 10:

11. (11) Bishop Amat, 6-1

12. (12) Corona Del Mar, 6-1

13. (13) Cajon, 6-1

14. (14) Villa Park, 6-1

15. (15) Lawndale, 4-2

16. (18) Los Alamitos 6-1

17. (16) Westlake, 6-2

18. (17) Sierra Canyon, 5-3

19. (19) Long Beach Poly, 6-2

20. (20) Camarillo 7-0

*Mater Dei’s opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player. Until someone beats them on the field, they’ll stay at No. 1 in our rankings.