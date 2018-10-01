FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 7

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his latest rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 5-1

The Monarchs pitched their fourth shutout of the seasons in a dominant 35-0 win over Servite. Elias Ricks had his fourth interception of the season and third pick-6, Bryce Young threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Shakobe Harper went over 100 yards.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 6-0 (vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Braves got a much needed test against JSerra but hung on for a tough 35-28 win. George Holani was the star of the night with four touchdowns including three on the ground and junior running back Keith Savage was outstanding for the Braves as well.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 5-0

The Huskies put up 45 first-half points again Santiago and rolled to a 59-6 win. Centennial was finally able to get the running game going and Octavio Cortes was the beneficiary with four touchdowns on the ground.

4. (5) Mission Viejo, 7-0

This game was over early as the Diablos blew out El Toro 70-0. It was another big game for quarterback Joey Yellen and two-way standout JoJo Forest, who had five touchdowns in the rout.

5. (6) Oaks Christian, 6-0

The Lions had a bye this weekend and will take on Newbury Park next week.

6. (4) JSerra, 5-1

The Lions may have lost to St. John Bosco 35-28 but earned a ton of respect both locally and nationally. Quarterback Caden Bell, running back Chris Street and linebacker Jaden Genova were tremendous and Tarik Luckett was strong on both sides of the ball.

7. (7) Orange Lutheran, 4-2 (at St. John Bosco, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

After losing a heartbreaker a week ago to Mission Viejo on a last-second missed field goal, the Lancers got some redemption against a tough Santa Margarita squad. This time, Orange Lutheran hit the clutch field goal as star receiver Logan Loya, last year’s kicker, subbed in and hit a

27-yarder as time expired in the 39-37 win. Ryan Hilinski threw for four touchdowns and ran in another.

8. (8) Upland, 5-1

Upland blew out Damien 35-0 with a strong defensive effort led by super junior linebacker Justin Flowe. Running back Cameron Davis was strong in the win and long snapper/tight end Simon Samarzich caught a touchdown for the second week in a row.

9.(9) Calabasas, 5-1 (at Sierra Canyon , Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Coyotes came from behind to beat a tough Westlake team 20-14. They were down 14-0 at halftime but Jaden Casey threw a pair of touchdowns, the defense stepped up big and DB Kylen Ross had a great pass breakup in the end zone on the final play of the game to seal the deal.

10. (10) Norco, 5-1

The Cougars had no problems with Riverside King in the 42-7 win. Remember the name Jaydn Ott. He’s just a freshman but already showing next-level talent and has a chance to be among the nation’s top running backs in the 2022 class.

The next 10:

11. (11) Bishop Amat, 5-1 (vs. Serra, , Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

12. (12) Corona Del Mar, 5-1

13. (13) Cajon, 5-1

14. (16) Villa Park, 5-1

15. (19) Lawndale, 3-2

16. (14) Westlake, 5-2

17. (NR) Sierra Canyon, 5-2 (vs. Calabasas, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

18. (NR) Los Alamitos (5-1)

19. (20) Long Beach Poly, 3-2

20. (NR) Camarillo (6-0)

Dropped out:

(15) Serra, 3-3 (at Bishop Amat, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

(17) Chaminade, 2-3

(18) Servite, 3-2

*Mater Dei’s opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player. Until someone beats them on the field, they’ll stay at No. 1 in our rankings.