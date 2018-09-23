FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 6

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his latest rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 4-1 (vs. Servite, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Monarchs knocked of national power Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 28-24, in a game that will be talked about for years. Bryce Young went 6-6 and scored from 6-yards out to lead a perfectly executed two minute drill for the Monarchs.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 5-0 (vs. JSerra, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Braves had a bye and will take on JSerra this weekend in a battle of Top five teams.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 4-0

The Huskies had a bye and will open up league play this weekend against Santiago.

4. (4) JSerra, 5-0 (at St. John Bosco, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Lions had a bye and will open up league play this weekend against St. John Bosco in what has to be considered the game of the week in California.

5. (5) Mission Viejo, 5-0

The Diablos won a thriller over Orange Lutheran 37-35 when a last second FG attempt by the Lancers missed wide left. Joey Yellen had another big game and two-way standout Akili Arnold was the star of the stars on the night with several big plays in the win.

6. (6) Orange Lutheran, 3-2

The Lancers lost a heartbreaker to Mission Viejo, 37-35, when a last-second, 30-yard field goal went wide left. OLu will open up league play Friday against Santa Margarita.

7. (7) Oaks Christian, 6-0

The Lions dismantled an overmatched Bakersfield Christian team, 83-0, and led 63-0 at the half. As usual, star running back Zach Charbonnet, Josh Calvert and Tripp Mitchell led the offense and the defense was lights out as well.

8. (10) Upland, 4-1

The Scots got back on the winning track with a 49-0 shutout win over El Diamante. Isaiah Banks took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, Cameron Davis and Tyevin Ford rushed for 1st half touchdowns and the defense dominated throughout.

9.(12) Calabasas, 4-1 (at Westlake, 7p, Prep Zone)

In a tough defensive battle, the Coyotes knocked off a solid Valencia squad 21-20 in overtime. The defense and physicality have really improved for Calabasas this season and Jaden Casey, Mycah Pittman and Julien Stokes made enough plays to get the win.

10. (11) Norco, 4-1

The Cougars had a bye and will take on Riverside King next weekend.

The next 10:

11. (13) Bishop Amat, 4-1

12. (14) Corona Del Mar, 4-1

13. (9) Cajon, 4-1

14. (8) Westlake, 5-1 (vs. Calabasas, 7p, Prep Zone)

15. (15) Serra, 3-2

16. (17) Villa Park, 4-1

17. (18) Chaminade, 2-3

18. (19) Servite, 3-1 (vs. Mater Dei, 7p, Prep Zone)

19. (16) Lawndale, 3-2

20. (20) Long Beach Poly, 3-2

*Mater Dei’s opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player. Until someone beats them on the field, they’ll stay at No. 1 in our rankings.