FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 5

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his latest rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

ICYMI: See our TV/streaming schedule.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 3-1 (vs. IMG Academy, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Monarchs had a bye this past Friday. Up next is a huge matchup with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in the nation according to MaxPreps.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 5-0

It was another dominant win for the Braves, who beat up on Chaminade 56-20. Bosco led 42-6 at the half before calling the dogs off in the second. Running back George Holani had three touchdowns in the first half to lead a balanced attack.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 4-0

The Huskies rolled over an overmatched Valley View squad, 77-7. The dormant Huskies running game finally got rolling with Octavio Cortes and Thomas Kinslow each scoring a pair of touchdowns.

4. (4) JSerra, 5-0

The Lions hit the road and blew out Las Vegas (Nev.) Faith Lutheran 50-10. Quarterback Caden Bell was 11-for-15 for 211 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers and the defense was dominant with six sacks, including two more from San Diego State bound Shawn Nielsen.

5. (5) Mission Viejo, 5-0 (at Orange Lutheran, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

In what was expected to be one of the games of the weekend, the Diablos dominated a very good Upland team, 41-8, on Prime Ticket. Akili Arnold had three first-half touchdowns and Joey Yellen threw the ball as well as I’ve seen him in the win.

6. (6) Orange Lutheran, 3-1 (vs. Mission Viejo, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lancers cruised to a 35-16 on over Heritage. South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski threw five touchdowns including three to junior wide out Logan Loya.

7. (8) Oaks Christian, 4-0

The Lions won their second ‘revenge’ game of the season in beating Murrieta Valley 49-13. Oaks has now beaten two of the teams that defeated them a year ago after taking out Chaminade earlier in the season. Michigan bound Zach Charbonnet had a pair of scoring runs and Josh Calvert, Bryce Farrell and Tripp Mitchell added touchdowns as well.

8. (9) Westlake, 5-0

In what was expected to be a very close, hard-fought game, the Warriors blew out an undefeated Moorpark team, 28-0, led by another big time performance by receiver Jason Heller. Heller has been unguardable this season and blew up again with nine catches for 280 yards and a touchdown and junior quarterback Patrick Roberg threw for 408 yards and three scores.

9. (10) Cajon, 4-0 (vs. Heritage, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

It was another efficient night for elite quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was 9-14 for 192 yards and four touchdowns.

10. (7) Upland, 3-1

Upland lost a tough one to an outstanding Mission Viejo team, 41-8. Junior linebacker Justin Flowe was dominant in the loss and had several highlight reel hits but the offense struggled to move the ball, especially in the first half.

The next 10:

11. (13) Norco, 4-1

12. (14) Calabasas, 3-1

13. (15) Bishop Amat, 4-1

14. (17) Corona Del Mar, 3-1

15. (11) Serra, 2-2 (vs. Cathedral, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

16. (19) Lawndale, 3-1

17. (NR) Villa Park

18. (16) Chaminade, 2-3

19. (12) Servite, 3-1

20. (20) Long Beach Poly, 3-2

Mater Dei’s opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player. Until someone beats them on the field, they’ll stay at No. 1 in our rankings.

Dropped Out:

Cathedral