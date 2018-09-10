FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 4

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his latest rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 3-1

Bryce Young and Bru McCoy put on a show in this one. Young was a perfect 16-for-16 for 324 yards and four touchdowns and McCoy caught five balls for 184 yards and four scores. The defense was dominant as well, pitching their third straight shutout while the Monarchs have alon surrendered 14 points in four games.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 4-0

The Braves dominated Paramount, 56-12, in a game that was never close — St. John Bosco led 49-0 at the half before calling off the dogs. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw just eight passes but four were for touchdowns and it was the second game in a row he had more touchdowns then incomplete passes.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 4-0

The Huskies started off slow against Narbonne, the top team in the City Section, but once the passing game got rolling, it was over. Carter Freedland threw three touchdowns, wide out Reggie Retzlaff caught a pair of scores and the defense was lights out led by defensive end Drake Jackson.

4. (4) JSerra, 4-0

In what might have been the game of the weekend, the Lions took down Pinnacle (Ariz.), the No. 1 team in the Grand Canyon State 42-35. Running back Chris Street had a big game and Munir McClain scored a touchdown in his first game back since tearing his ACL a year ago.

5. (5) Mission Viejo, 4-0 (at Upland, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Diablos beat Villa Park, 28-13, led by a strong defensive effort and another big game from Joey Yellen. Yellen threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and the defense picked off threw passes, including another big play from defensive back Akili Arnold.

6. (6) Orange Lutheran, 2-1

The Lancers had a bye this weekend and will take on Heritage next weekend.

7. (7) Upland, 3-0 (vs. Mission Viejo, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

Upland rolled over La Mirada 35-7

8. (8) Oaks Christian, 4-0

Running back Zach Charbonnet had another big game, rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and junior receiver Bryce Farrell had a touchdown receiving and returned a punt for a score in the Lions’ 56-14 win over Alemany. Charbonnet has shown he’s among the nation’s top five running backs this season, just watch his insane run below!

9. (9) Westlake, 4-0 (at Moorpark, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

Westlake scored three special teams touchdowns in their 35-21 win over St. Francis. Jason Heller has been electric all season and returned a punt for a score and Washington commit Kamren Fabiculanan returned an on-side kick for a touchdown as well.

10. (11) Cajon, 3-0

The Cowboys had a bye this week and will take on Oak Hills next weekend.

The next 10:

11. (12) Serra, 2-1 (vs. Narbonne, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

12. (13) Servite, 3-0

13. (14) Norco, 3-1

14. (15) Calabasas, 2-1

15. (16) Bishop Amat, 3-1 (vs. Cathedral, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

16. (10) Chaminade, 2-2

17. (18) Corona Del Mar, 3-1

18. (19) Cathedral, 4-0 (at Bishop Amat, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

19. (20) Lawndale, 2-1

20. (17) Long Beach Poly, 2-2

*Mater Dei’s opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player. Until someone beats them on the field, they’ll stay at No. 1 in our rankings.